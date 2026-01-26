Cabo Quick Hits Today



Cabo never really slows down, it just changes topics. From downtown disruptions to celebrity sightings and big moves in tourism, here’s a quick snapshot of what’s making news around Los Cabos today.

Cabo San Lucas Downtown Supermarket Shut Down

The Chedraui Selecto supermarket inside the Puerto Paraiso mall remains closed, after Sunday morning’s report of a gas leak. The fire department showed up, along with members of the Civil Protection unit. Around 600 employees and visitors of the mall were evacuated during the inspection. The leak was found at the store’s bakery area. The Los Cabos government shut down the store waiting for reports and until safety is restored. The Chedraui has been fined for faulty installations.

Celebrities Visit Cabo. Again

Celebrity Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet were spotted in Los Cabos relaxing and enjoying themselves, buying swimming suits and trunks and enjoying dinner at a famous farm-to-table restaurant in San Jose del Cabo.

Famous Hotel California Closed

Recently sold for a reported $7.2 million USD, the hotel has been transformed into jewelry shops, the restaurant has been downsized and the hotel lobby sits empty. Word of an upcoming renovation flies around but no one is talking. Hopefully they will maintain the iconic Instagrammable famous façade. Stay tuned.

Mexico’s Presence in Tourism Pow Wow Breaks Record

With a total of 1,500 exhibitors in 18,000 sq. ft of space, Mexico led Latin America’s presence at the International Tourism Fair in Spain last week. The presence of 155,000 tour operators opened the door to hundreds of business meetings between Mexican destinations and the world. Congratulations!