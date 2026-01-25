New Public Restrooms at El Molinito and La Paz Malecón Now Open

Weeks after their inauguration, the new public restrooms at El Molinito Park and the MalecónKiosk on the La Paz boardwalk are operating smoothly and earning positive reviews from residents and visitors alike. Locals interviewed by BCS media outlets described the facilities as clean, functional, safe, and free to use. They are open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At the mixed-use restroom in El Molinito Park, users Eduardo and Yadira said the new installation meets a long-standing need in the area. “There were hardly any bathrooms here before; we had to go to a restaurant to use one,” they said. “This is a perfect fit.” They also voiced concern about long-term maintenance, urging people to treat the facility with respect. “We ask everyone, young and old, to be clean and considerate,” they said.

Another park visitor noted that while she hadn’t used the restroom yet, it appeared clean and well-designed. She said the number of restrooms along the boardwalk seems sufficient, warning that adding more could obstruct ocean views. “I think the design is really cool,” she added.

Adriana, visiting with her family, called the restroom “super convenient.” “I really needed to go to the bathroom, and when I saw it, I thought, wow, whoever came up with this idea really thought it through.” She praised the cleanliness, organization, and presence of security cameras. “It’s an excellent idea because sometimes kids vandalize places with graffiti. I hope they don’t, because as parents, our daughters need to use this space.” Adriana added that the structure blends seamlessly with the boardwalk. “I didn’t even realize it was a restroom,” she said, noting features such as toilets, urinals, a baby-changing station, toilet paper, and running water.

At the Malecón Kiosk, the restrooms include separate facilities for men and women and a storage area. A couple visiting from Chihuahua also praised the project while waiting in line. “In my state there are public restrooms, but not like these, and they charge 10 pesos, about one U.S. dollar,” said

Sergio Guzmán.

The El Molinito restrooms opened in November 2025, followed by the Malecón Kiosk facilities in December 2025. They join existing public restrooms at Coromuel Beach, Parque MX, Parque Cuauhtémoc, and the Fiscal Pier, expanding public amenities along the La Paz waterfront.

El Molinito Park, located near the former Applebee’s restaurant, is a lively area where local artisans and small merchants sell their crafts. The other new restroom module is near the Gazebo, a popular exercise and strolling area. Both projects aim to enhance the visitor experience by offering more accessible, free facilities along the revitalized La Paz boardwalk.