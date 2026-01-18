Entangled in Fishing Nets, Humpback Whale Rescued in Cabo San Lucas

Environmental authorities credited an interagency effort for the successful rescue of a young humpback whale that had become entangled in fishing nets off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, according to the Los Cabos Department of Ecology and Environment.

The agency reported that the whale’s life was in danger due to the entanglement. Certified specialists conducted a complex at-sea operation to safely free the animal. No injuries were reported during the rescue.

The director of ecology praised the coordinated response of the rescue team and participating agencies, including the Network for Attention to Entangled Whales (RABEN), as well as technical support from PROFEPA and CONANP. Maritime authorities, ZOFEMAT, and other organizations also contributed to the effort.

Officials emphasized that interagency coordination and citizen participation are vital for protecting marine wildlife, especially during the whale-watching season in Los Cabos. Several whale species migrate to the state’s waters each winter to breed and give birth, including blue, gray, and humpback whales.

In Los Cabos, humpback whales are the most frequently sighted species, with whale-watching season running from December through April. Authorities urge visitors and tour operators to follow responsible viewing practices, such as maintaining low speeds in observation areas, keeping clear of whale paths, avoiding loud noises, and not littering, to ensure the animals’ safety and preserve their natural behavior.