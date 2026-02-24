Los Cabos Whale Watching: Choose Education Over Spectacle

In the context of World Whale Day, commemorated on February 19,FITURCA (Los Cabos Tourism Board) highlights that four out of ten visitors participate in whale watching, making it the second most popular activity driving tourism to the destination, after sunbathing, and the primary reason for traveling.

With 2,131 kilometers of coastline, Baja California Sur not only boasts the greatest variety and activity of whale watching in Mexico but is also the first whale sanctuary in Latin America and the second in the Americas, after the United States.

Whales are a driving force behind the destination’s economy. In the period from January to March 2025, the 224,662 tourists who traveled to the destination for this activity generated an economic impact of 8.629 billion pesos.

Compared to 2024, the economic impact of tourists who traveled to Los Cabos primarily for whale watching increased by 59%, average spending per passenger rose by 26%, and average spending per stay increased by 21%, confirming the vital importance of this activity to the destination.

A Unique Legacy of Protection

According to Panorama magazine, published by the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur, Mexico pioneered whale conservation by declaring Laguna Ojo de Liebre the world’s first whale sanctuary in 1972.

At the same time, the first whale watching tours began in Mexico. Since then, this activity has continued to grow and, above all, evolve into a model of shared responsibility for the conservation of these mammals.

For this reason, on World Whale Day, the Los Cabos tourism ecosystem reaffirms its commitment to promoting collaborative actions for the care and conservation of whales, involving authorities, the private sector, and tourists.

This is a two-way street. Authorities must do their part, and tourists have todo theirs.

The Mexican Official Standard NOM-131-SEMARNAT-2010 regulates whale watching, but the Los Cabos tourism ecosystem has gone further, evolving toward a zero-invasion model based on shared responsibility.

The health of the ocean in Los Cabos reflects the care taken on land. The hotel sector has recognized that the preservation of the humpback whale, which finds Cabo San Lucas an ideal breeding ground, depends on the integrity of the coastline:

Zero plastic: In compliance with current state legislation, hotels like Solaris and Solaz have eliminated single-use plastics to ensure that no land-based waste disrupts the whales’ migratory cycle or pollutes the marine ecosystem of Baja California Sur, known as the “aquarium of the world.”

Waste management: Organizations like Hacienda del Mar and Kimpton Mas Olas coordinate ongoing cleanups on public and private beaches, ensuring the migratory route remains free of plastics. Others, such as Casa Dorada, have permanent responsible waste management programs.

Regenerative infrastructure: Respect for the ecosystem is demonstrated in projects like La Valise, which operates entirely on solar energy, and NEST Baja, which uses advanced wastewater treatment systems to reduce pressure on natural resources.

Best practices: Hotels like Chileno Bay have whale-watching stations with binoculars and maintain Blue Flag certification, awarded only to beaches that meet strict environmental criteria. Others, such as Grupo Solmar and Zadún, offer educational workshops for all ages, led by marine biologists, to raise awareness about whale conservation and the marine ecosystem.

Low-impact technology: Resorts like One&Only Palmilla have incorporated technologies that allow whale watching without interference, such as the use of hydrophones to listen to the males’ songs or low-noise engines to reduce the acoustic impact on the marine ecosystem.

A believer in the shared responsibility model, Los Cabos maintains its focus on tourist quality rather than quantity. Therefore, a large part of the ecosystem’s efforts is focused on raising tourist awareness.

“On this World Whale Day, our message is clear: the true experience lies not in seeing more, but in seeing better. Less drones, hydrophones, and less plastic. Investment in technology and shared responsibility ensure that encounters with these noble giants remain a lasting legacy for Mexico inthe world. The most memorable experiences are born from respect for the marine ecosystem,” stated Rodrigo Esponda, General Director of FITURCA.

Tips for a Better Experience

Before You Go

• Book two to three weeks in advance.

• Choose certified tour operators, which can be found at www.visitaloscabos.travel

During

• Maintain calm behavior and avoid unnecessary noise.

• Follow the guide’s instructions and do not throw objects into the water.

• Do not touch, feed, harass, or swim with the whales.

• Wear light clothing, biodegradable sunscreen, a hat, and bring a reusable water bottle and seasickness medication (if needed).

• Keep all trash generated during the trip.

After

• Participate in other ecotourism activities such as snorkeling, paddleboarding, kayaking, hiking, turtle releases, birdwatching, and food tours.

• Participate in virtual reality educational sessions about the ocean.

• Share what you learned during the experience to raise awareness about whale conservation and the marine ecosystem.

Achieving this goal, the whale watching will last for many more years to come, benefiting them, tourism and local economy.