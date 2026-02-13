Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
More Than 160 Gray Whales Sighted in Puerto Chale

bySara Aguilar
February 13, 2026

The gray whale watching season in Puerto Chale, located in the municipality of La Paz, is proving to be exceptional this year. More than 160 gray whales have been sighted to date, reinforcing the area’s reputation as one of Mexico’s most remarkable winter wildlife spectacles.

Andrés Acosta, director of Municipal Tourism, said the sightings highlight the importance of Puerto Chale as a natural sanctuary where gray whales return annually to reproduce and give birth.

“Each sighting offers a unique opportunity to observe these ocean giants up close,” Acosta said. He added that La Paz is among the few destinations in the country where visitors can experience this phenomenon.

Puerto Chale has become a leading destination for responsible whale watching, Acosta noted, integrating conservation efforts with sustainable tourism and community development.

La Paz Mayor Milena Quiroga has encouraged national, international, and marine wildlife while supporting the community’s economic growth.

Visitors interested in guided whale-watching tours can consult the La Paz Municipal Tourism Facebook page, which provides a list of authorized service providers operating in Puerto Chale.

Puerto Chale is accessible by road from the city of La Paz via the highway toward Ciudad Constitución. The drive takes approximately two hours, with a clearly marked turnoff to the community. Once on the water, sightings of gray whales often occur within minutes of departure.

