Desert Route Adds Eight New Eco-Friendly Buses to Los Cabos Fleet

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
January 16, 2026

The Desert Route has expanded its public transportation service in Los Cabos with the addition of eight new 2025 Volvo buses. The move aims to enhance service quality, reduce waiting times, and promote accessibility and environmental sustainability.

The new buses, delivered directly from the factory, are equipped with state-of-the-art technology. According to Diego Sánchez, director of Ruta del Desierto, “These eight new Volvo buses represent the highest level of transportation technology available from the Swedish brand,” Sánchez said. “They include air-cleaning systems and an emission additive that makes the exhaust less harmful.”

Accessibility is another key improvement. “All units are equipped with access points and dedicated spaces for people with disabilities,” Sánchez added. “With these additions, we now have a total of 49 transport buses, which will help improve service times.”

Sánchez noted that the new vehicles are part of an ongoing modernization plan for public transportation in Los Cabos.

Fernando Rodriguez
