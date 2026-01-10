Baja California Sur Ranks Third Among Mexico’s Top Tourist Destinations

Baja California Sur is set to close 2025 with strong tourism figures, as the Ministry of Tourism and Economy (SETUE) projects hotel occupancy rates surpassing 70% during the year-end holiday season, a promising outlook for the state’s tourism industry.

Comondú leads the state with an 89% hotel occupancy rate, followed by Los Cabos, which averages 72% and peaks at 79% during December. La Paz reports 66%, Loreto 58%, and Mulegé54%. SETUE expects these numbers to rise as the holiday season continues.

Tourism Secretary Maribel Collins highlighted that Baja California Sur is maintaining robust performance indicators across hotel occupancy, visitor arrivals, and economic impact. She noted that the state ranks third nationally among Mexico’s most popular destinations, thanks to major attractions such as fishing tournaments, culinary festivals, and sporting events including the Los Cabos Tennis Open and the Ironman triathlon, which is set to return in 2026.

Authorities estimate 4.5 million passengers will have visited Baja California Sur by the end of 2025. According to federal data, Los Cabos ranked among the top three airports in Mexico for international arrivals, alongside Cancún and Mexico City.

From January to November 2025, the state recorded 4.1 million air passengers, a 2.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Of these, 47% were domestic and 53% international travelers, reflecting a balanced and resilient tourism market.

In economic terms, Baja California Sur remains among the leading states for foreign direct investment, attracting $1.4 billion in 2025, a sign of continued investor confidence. Governor Víctor Castro emphasized that economic growth is steady across all regions of the state.

Between January and October 2025, tourism generated an estimated 23.7 billion pesos, a 14.3% increase over the same period in 2024. By year’s end, total economic impact is projected to reach 28 billion pesos, fueled by high tourism activity in November and December.

Officials also credited improved air connectivity for the sector’s growth. In 2025 alone, nine new flight routes were added, four domestic and five international, further enhancing Baja California Sur’s competitiveness as a global destination.