Asparagus Cultivation Generates 20,000 Jobs in Baja California Sur

According to José Alfredo Bermúdez, the head of SEPADA (Secretary of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Agricultural Development), “Baja California Sur has maintained its position as the second-largest national producer of asparagus for the fourth consecutive year since 2021, according to data from the SIAP (Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service).”

The state currently has 7,000 hectares planted and an approximate annual production of 30,000 tons, he explained.

The crop is concentrated in the municipalities of Comondú and La Paz, where it generates around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs, strengthening the regional economy.

“Asparagus from Baja California Sur is exported mainly to the United States and Japan, expanding its presence in international markets,” he mentioned.

Bermúdez indicated that these results are due to the shift toward more profitable crops with efficient water and energy use, promoted through ongoing work with the primary sectors.