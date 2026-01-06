Baja California Sur to Showcase Tourism Offerings at FITUR 2026

Baja California Sur will take part in the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026, one of the world’s leading tourism events, set to be held from January 21 to 25 in Madrid, Spain.

The 2026 edition will carry special significance as Mexico will be the guest country, offering an unparalleled opportunity to highlight Mexican destinations on the global stage.

Maribel Collins Sánchez, Secretary of Tourism for Baja California Sur, said the state’s participation represents a strategic opportunity to boost international promotion and strengthen the appeal of destinations such as Los Cabos, La Paz, Loreto, and other municipalities.

“We are working toward FITUR, as this year Mexico will be the guest partner. It’s a great platform to promote Baja California Sur’s destinations,” Sanchez said. “European tourists tend to stay longer and spend across different sectors, which allows us to diversify our cultural, gastronomic, adventure, and nature-based offerings and promote all municipalities.”

Held annually in January, FITUR brings together government officials, tour operators, airlines, and travel industry companies. The event serves as a key platform for marketing and positioning tourist destinations around the world.

For Baja California Sur, the fair offers a chance to strengthen its presence in strategic European markets, attract new business partners, and expand alliances within the European tourism sector.

The state’s growing international air connectivity, including the direct Frankfurt–Los Cabos route, has already contributed to an increase in European visitors, further supporting its expansion goals.