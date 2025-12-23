BCS Marine Biologist Earns Two of the World’s Top Honors in Oceanographic Science

Dr. José Luis García Corona, a marine biologist and graduate of the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), has received two of the world’s most prestigious awards in oceanographic science, a milestone achievement for Mexican research.

García Corona was honored with France’s National Prize for the Best Doctoral Thesis in Oceanographic Sciences and the Grand Medal Albert ler, Prince of Monaco 2025, jointly awarded by the French Academy of Sciences and the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco. These distinctions recognize exceptional contributions to the understanding and preservation of the world’s oceans.

With this distinction, García Corona becomes the first Mexican scientist to receive the Albert IerMedal, an award established in 1948 and regarded as one of the highest global honors in marine science. Past recipients include leading figures who have shaped modern ocean research, conservation, and sustainable resource management.

The award ceremony took place in Paris, France, presided over by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, underscoring the international significance of García Corona’s research.

His doctoral work focused on the physiological, cellular, and molecular mechanisms behind the accumulation, retention, and purification of amnesic phycotoxins in marine bivalves of ecological and commercial importance, particularly the St. Jacques scallop (Pecten maximus). The study offers crucial insights into how these organisms process harmful toxins, findings vital for marine ecosystem health and seafood safety.

This research addresses a pressing economic challenge in the European fishing industry, where toxic algal blooms can lead to shellfish harvest bans, financial losses, and public health risks. By advancing scientific understanding of toxin dynamics in bivalves, García Corona’s work supports the development of improved monitoring systems and mitigation strategies with implications for global food security and sustainable fisheries.

His achievements also highlight the growing international impact of Mexican science and the role of UABCS in training researchers whose work transcends national boundaries. The recognition stands as both a personal triumph and a source of pride for Mexico’s academic and scientific community.