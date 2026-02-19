Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Baja California Sur Ranked as the State with the Highest Economic Growth in the Country

bySara Aguilar
February 19, 2026

Baja California Sur recorded the highest economic growth in Mexico, with an increase of 4.3 percent, according to the Quarterly Indicator of State Economic Activity (ITAEE).

The indicator, which measures short-term economic performance at the state level, placed Baja California Sur at the top nationwide for the period from July to September 2025.

Secretary of Tourism and Economy Maribel Collins reported that the growth in economic activity during the quarter surpassed that of Colima, San Luis Potosí, Guerrero and Tamaulipas, reflecting stronger momentum in key sectors and increased regional productive activity.

Collins said the results stem from coordinated efforts between the state government, the private sector and various productive industries. She noted that the promotion of strategic areas such as tourism, commerce and services, along with investment attraction, has helped consolidate a favorable environment for sustained growth. She added that public policies have focused on creating stable and competitive economic conditions across the state.

“These indicators confirm that we are moving forward on solid foundations, generating greater economic activity, employment and well-being for families in Baja California Sur,” Collins said.

author avatar
Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
See Full Bio
Published
