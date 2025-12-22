Todos Santos Residents Reject New Supermarket

The leaked news that a Chedraui supermarket is planning to build one of its stores at the San Vicente neighborhood has residents upset. Todos Santos residents, mostly the foreigners, along with environmental activists constantly oppose the growth of their dusty, sleepy town, citing the rules of the town’s Urban Development Plan (PDU), which they are also rejecting haha.

The store would benefit residents with scarce means or without a vehicle who cannot afford to drive 1 hour to La Paz or Cabo San Lucas to do their shopping. They are stuck with the weekly organic market, which is not cheap, or the existing (and even more expensive) two Mercados del Sol in town. Stay tuned.