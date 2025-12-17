New Supermarket Opens in San Jose del Cabo

The announced opening of a City Market store in San Jose del Cabo finally took place and the people’s reviews can’t be better! Some say, “Amazing,” while some others say “Pricey!” but no one says it’s no bueno. The City Market is located on the Northeast corner of the Fonatur roundabout, across from it’s sister store, La Comer.

It is labeled as the chain’s Gourmet Experience and carries lots of imported goods and steaks. For a more detailed review, stay tuned to the www.gringogazette.com as one of our writers is there right now finding out if the buzz around the store is truly worth it.