Popular Local Musician Releases New Album

Local musician, Divier, has released a new album, continuing her rise as one of the region’s most original singer-songwriters.

Born in Cabo San Lucas, Divier began singing at age 15 with amateur rock bands during her school years. She later studied contemporary music with a focus on jazz in Guadalajara from 2006 to 2009.

Divier launched her professional career in 2008 and released her debut album, Blue Smoke, in 2012, her first collection of original songs. The album established her as a talented singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for her blend of rock-pop and power ballads, often featuring metaphorical lyrics that explore themes of self-identity. Her sound has been described as a mix of rock, pop, jazz, and soul.

A regular performer at local venues such as San Patricio, Mango Deck, and Sancho’s, Divierdelivers English language covers of classic rock bands including Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Venus, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Journey, and The Police. Despite performing these hits live, her own albums and songs are written and performed in Spanish.

Divier’s music can be streamed on most music apps. Over her 13-year career, she has shared the stage with notable musicians, including Led Zeppelin bassist, John Paul Jones.

Divier remains one of the few musicians in the region writing and performing original material, a rarity in a tourist destination dominated by English language cover bands. “I invite everyone to attend one of our upcoming shows in the coming weeks and enjoy classic rock music,” she said.

While she has yet to release an album in English, Divier said one is in the works.