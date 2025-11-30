La Paz Boardwalk Partially Closed for 45 Days

If you love an evening stroll along the La Paz malecón, this winter is for you, not your car. Local authorities announced that the waterside lane of the boardwalk will be closed to vehicle traffic for 45 days so more people can enjoy the area on foot.

From the start of December through mid-January, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday the lane closest to the sea will be reserved for pedestrians from 5:00 pm to 3:00 am. The closure runs between 5 de Mayo and Antonio Rosales, right where many of the busiest cafés, bars and restaurants sit facing the bay.

In plain English, your vehicle gets benched and your legs go into service.

The idea is simple: turn the malecón into a long, open living room where families, joggers, kids on scooters, and couples with ice cream can move without dodging traffic. With the cooler evenings, Christmas lights and sea breeze, it is pretty hard to complain.

Local businesses are expected to benefit from the move. With fewer cars and more people walking, it is easier to notice that new café, step into a gallery, or finally try that seafood place you always drive past. Street vendors and musicians usually appear as well, turning the boardwalk into a small festival every weekend.

During this period, several cultural and entertainment activities are planned, including the traditional Christmas parade, scheduled for Sunday, December 21. Floats, music, kids in shiny costumes and a lot of cell phones in the air are almost guaranteed. Authorities will release more details on schedules and routes as the date gets closer, so we will keep you posted.

Drivers should plan a tiny bit of extra time, since they will use the inland lane and parallel streets instead of cruising right by the water. On the bright side, parking a few blocks away gives you one more excuse for a nice walk with a sunset over the bay as your reward.

So if you are in La Paz this season, leave the car, grab comfy shoes, and enjoy the malecón the slow way.