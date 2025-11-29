Baja Says Welcome Back, Snowbirds!

It’s that time of the year when we say “welcome back” to those who spend the winter months in the Baja. Every year, a calm, quiet summer vibe prevails from May to October, with many locals and expats choosing to relocate outside the peninsula during the hottest months. Like clockwork, starting in the middle of October, as the heat trails off and the chance of a hurricane decreases, those here year-round start to welcome those returning.If you are back, welcome.

Let’s look at what’s been happening here while you were away, and what to expect this year. This summer was mostly uneventful and brought us a few rounds of, well, needed showers. This blessed us with a green jungle for multiple weeks to enjoy.The Bisbee, Black and Blue fishing tournament at the end of October marked the unofficial beginning of the winter 2025 and 2026 “busy season”.

This year’s 45th edition counted the participation of 179 teams and a jackpot of $7.45 million, followed by the third annual World Wide Technology Championship, a PGA TOUR event at the beginning of November. Baja has been buzzing and thriving, ready for this season.While the season in La Paz started with more humble events compared to Los Cabos, based on the data currently available, the tourism and restaurant sectors in both places for 2025 have shown growth.

La Paz demonstrated exceptional percentage growth from a smaller base, while Los Cabos showed steady growth from an already massive tourism foundation. In La Paz, Captain Wayne Young’s 9th annual Cap Fest, in collaboration with Estrella del Mar, was a full house and featured 7 different musicians. To the joy of locals, expats and tourists, this year, La Paz offered multiple ways to immerse and enjoy the Day of the Dead celebrations with a new annual parade on the Malecón, a dangerously delicious pan de meurto festival at Marina Costa Baja, where the city’s finest bakeries were invited to collaborate for the first time, and various activities across town, promoting both tradition and culture.If you’ve missed both of these, I invite you to add them to your to-do list for the next season.

Captain Wayne is already planning for the 10th anniversary of Cap’t Fest. This tradition started as a humble birthday celebration for him and his sailing friends returning to La Paz, and has evolved into an annual gathering. Many attendees plan their return to the peninsula around Cap Fest, and some travel to La Paz exclusively for this event and to catch up with old friends.Here’s what to look forward to this year: La Paz will be hosting its first Flamenco Festival starting December 5th.

The off-road Moto Expo BCS will be held in La Paz between December 6th and 7th. Merken is this year’s Jazz Fest host on December 5th to raise funds for volunteer paramedics and more. AC/DC tribute band, Rock or Bust, is back at Tikki Todd’s Sports Bar and Grill on November 22. The band travels from Canada to play in Mexico and shares a deep love for the region. They rocked the stage for two sold-out shows last year at the same venue, and their fans are excited for this encore. You can find additional events at the Teatro de la Ciudad and the cultural centre of La Paz.

This year, the theater is offering the opera on November 28th. For more information on any of these upcoming events, check the Facebook pages or websites for the above-mentioned businesses or locations. You can catch Captain Wayne at Estrella Del Mar every Friday, out on the patio playing music for friends, from 6 to 8 pm. Click here to read more on the last AC/DC concert in La Paz.

May this season continue with great experiences, great company, and great music. I’ll see you on the dance floor!

For more on my work: www.naailahauladin.com or reach me on WhatsApp at: +52 612 141 8002

Naailah Auladin is a life and relationship doula in La Paz, specializing in guiding individuals and families during periods of emotional trauma, crisis, and mental unrest. She focuses on teaching and inspiring individuals to take responsibility and ownership in participating in their civic duties, prioritizing the well-being of the self first, as she believes that fostering and maintaining well-managed emotional, mental, and physical health is our primary civic duty.