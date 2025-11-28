La Paz Becomes First Inclusive National Venue for “Night of the Stars”

To ensure everyone can experience science freely, safely, and without barriers, the Municipal Directorate of Inclusion of the 18th City Council of La Paz has begun organizing the 2025 edition of “Night of the Stars.” For the first time in its 16-year history, the event will have an inclusive focus, making La Paz the first national venue to adopt this approach.

The initial planning meeting, held at the City Theater Convention Center, brought together around 20 civil society organizations and science outreach groups to outline the first steps for the event, scheduled for November 29 at the “El Piojillo” Municipal Sports Center.

As part of the agreements, organizers will implement reasonable accommodations to ensure people with disabilities can enjoy the astronomical experience on equal terms. A second meeting is planned to include an inclusive language and awareness workshop for participating speakers.

Municipal Inclusion Director Fabricio Arraut commended the collaboration among the various groups and pledged to conduct sensitivity sessions before the event to promote respectful and accessible interactions with attendees with disabilities.

The program will feature astronomical observations through telescopes, taking advantage of La Paz’s clear skies and minimal light pollution. Visitors will also enjoy specialized talks on quantum physics, astronomy, and technology, as well as interactive workshops, scientific demonstrations, and adapted activities. Artistic performances by singing and dance groups composed of people with disabilities will also be part of the lineup.

The event encourages public participation, inviting anyone with a telescope to set it up and share the experience. The site’s dark skies will offer ideal conditions for viewing celestial phenomena such as Comet 3I/Atlas, recently visible from Baja California Sur.

With this initiative, La Paz establishes itself as a national leader in promoting inclusion in scientific outreach, reaffirming its commitment to building an equitable and participatory society and extending a UNAM project to the broader community.