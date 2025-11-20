Get to Know Cabo Downtown with a New Tour Map

The Cabo San Lucas Security Council on November 6 welcomed Gilda Badillo, the city’s Tourism Coordinator, who presented an engaging overview of the port’s history and culture, tracing its story from the ancient Pericúes to the pirate era.

During the meeting, Badillo announced a new cultural tourism route, a self-guided walking tour through downtown Cabo San Lucas. The tour invites both tourists and locals to explore the city’s most iconic historical landmarks, enjoy downtown activities after disembarking from cruise ships, and experience the authentic spirit of Cabo.

The initiative aims to revitalize the local economy, attract more visitors, and support small businesses by highlighting the cultural heritage that makes Cabo San Lucas unique.

Security agencies reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the city center remains safe, orderly, and welcoming. Their coordinated efforts are designed to give visitors peace of mind as they enjoy the new cultural routes, fostering a positive and reliable experience in the historic heart of Cabo.

The new route is now available, a fun, history-filled experience perfect for exploring, taking photos, and sharing on social media.

Discover the complete map here: https://turismo.loscabos.gob.mx/caboistagrameable/