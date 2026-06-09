National Commission of Natural Protected Areas Begins Public Consultation on Cabo Pulmo

After 15 years, the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP) will begin a public consultation process to update the Management Program for Cabo Pulmo National Park.

The program regulates activities within the Natural Protected Area (ANP) and aims to strengthen the conservation of one of Mexico’s most important marine ecosystems.

According to the federal agency, the management program establishes which activities are permitted and prohibited within the park to protect the habitat of species associated with the coral reef and surrounding beaches. The protected area covers 7,111 hectares (17,570 acres).

Public Consultation Sessions Begin in June

CONANP Regional Director Benito Bermúdez said federal regulations require management programs to be reviewed every five years to assess their effectiveness and, when necessary, updated through a public participation process.

“The consultation process is about to begin. It is important that this information be widely disseminated so citizens can participate in the first open consultation,” Bermúdez said.

Public consultation sessions will be held June 16 in Cabo Pulmo, June 17 in La Ribera, and June 19 in La Paz. Residents, tourism service providers, organizations and members of the public will have the opportunity to review the proposed updates and submit comments.

Balancing Tourism and Environmental Protection

Tourism, particularly diving, is currently the primary economic activity in Cabo Pulmo. The reef’s rich biodiversity attracts visitors from Mexico and abroad, generating significant economic benefits for nearby communities. Environmental authorities acknowledge that continued tourism growth requires regulatory measures that balance economic development with environmental protection.

The updated Management Program seeks to strengthen oversight of recreational and productive activities within the park while promoting a sustainable tourism model that safeguards the ecosystem for future generations.

CONANP is encouraging public participation in the consultation process, which officials describe as essential to shaping the future management and conservation of Cabo Pulmo National Park.