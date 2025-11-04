BCS Guarantees University Access for All Cecyte Graduates

The Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), the Technological University of La Paz (UTLP), and the technological institutes of La Paz, Los Cabos, Mulegé, and Ciudad Constitución have joined a historic higher education pact guaranteeing every graduate of the College of Scientific and Technological Studies of Baja California Sur (Cecyte BCS) a place at a university campus.

Through a new “free transit” agreement between Cecyte and public universities, more than 10,000 students across 23 campuses will gain direct access to university or technological programs, making Baja California Sur the first Mexican state to ensure this right.

The signing ceremony, held Monday, October 20 at UABCS, was led by Governor Víctor Manuel Castro, who called the pact “a historic step toward universal access to higher education.”

“This agreement allows Cecyte students to enter the school of their choice, whether one of the state’s technological institutes or UABCS itself,” said Castro. “Each year, around 2,000 to 2,500 Cecyte students graduate, and now all will have a guaranteed place.”

Iván Flores, national coordinator of Cecyte, said the agreement sets a national precedent. “No other state in Mexico has this kind of open access. It ensures every Cecyte graduate can continue their professional education,” he said.

Flores explained the initiative builds on curriculum updates and the certification of technical programs endorsed by UNAM, IPN, and the National Institute of Technology of Mexico (TecNM). “Our goal is to make technical education a launchpad, not a finish line,” he said.

Vladimir Torres, director of Cecyte BCS, said the agreement eliminates the entrance exam as a requirement. Students who pass their courses will be admitted, while those with higher grades will have priority in related programs. “We’re changing the story, so education is recognized as a right, not a privilege,” Torres said. “This is a turning point for our young people.”

Cecyte serves more than 10,800 students and employs around 800 staff. Torres noted plans to expand capacity and integrate blended learning models combining in-person and virtual classes. UABCS Rector Dante Salgado reaffirmed the university’s readiness to receive Cecyte graduates, noting that 97% of its programs already offer free tuition.

“We want all of you to become students at our university,” Salgado told attendees. “This brings us closer to full educational coverage.” Between 2021 and 2025, UABCS enrollment grew 16% following the opening of campuses in La Ribera, Ciudad Insurgentes, and Cabo San Lucas. Cecyte graduates now make up 15% of new UABCS students.

Governor Castro closed the event emphasizing equality and opportunity: “Education is the main force behind human transformation. We can postpone paving a few streets, but health and education must always come first.”

The agreement also provides guided campus visits, mentoring programs, scholarships, and discounts for high-achieving students.

All participating institutions agreed the initiative marks a decisive step toward inclusive education, guaranteeing every Cecyte graduate in Baja California Sur a clear path to a college degree and a better future.