Halloween Night Street Closures Downtown

Motorists heading into Cabo San Lucas are advised of downtown street closures scheduled for Friday night’s Halloween celebrations.

In anticipation of the growing crowds seen in recent years, the Los Cabos City Council, through the Civil Protection Directorate and the General Directorate of Public Security, Preventive Police, and Municipal Transit, announced that several roads will close on Thursday, October 31.

Transit Operations Coordinator Juan Torres reported that due to the large number of families and visitors gathering annually in the tourist area, traffic control measures will begin at 4 p.m. Complete road closures on Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard will follow at 5 p.m., with traffic diverted to 16 de Septiembre Street. Vehicles coming from the Marina and Cultural Pavilion will be rerouted via Miguel Hidalgo Street, near the Hotel Tesoro.

The closures and detours will remain in effect until 1 or 2 a.m. on November 1, depending on pedestrian activity and public cooperation.

Municipal Civil Protection Director Francisco Cota emphasized that the operation aims to ensure the safety of pedestrians, drivers, and families.

“We want Halloween to remain a safe, family-friendly celebration without incident. We ask drivers for patience and cooperation to ensure a peaceful night,” Cota said.

The operation will include traffic officers, patrol units, ambulances, and Civil Protection personnel stationed at key points with the highest pedestrian concentrations.