Sierra La Laguna to Host 3rd Annual “Sea to Sea” Race

The Mar a Mar (Sea to Sea) race returns for its third edition December 4–7, taking runners on a 105-kilometer (65-mile) cross-country trail from Los Barriles on the Sea of Cortez to TodosSantos on the Pacific. More than just a competition, the event has become one of Mexico’s most recognized trail races, boosting sports and community tourism across Baja California Sur.

The route cuts through the Sierra La Laguna mountains and several small towns that benefit directly from the influx of athletes and visitors. According to Natalia Rufo, Director of Municipal Tourism for La Paz, the race plays a key role in the city’s tourism strategy. “It’s designed to attract the kind of tourists we want, people who value nature, stay longer, and leave benefits in the local communities,” she said.

Crossing the Sierra de la Laguna Flora and Fauna Protection Area, the trail passes through communities such as San Dionisio, La Burrera, and Todos Santos. To minimize environmental impact, participation is capped at two groups, Mar and Sierra, with about 900 runners in total.

The Ministry of Tourism and Economy (Setue) estimated last year’s race generated an economic impact of 16 million pesos ($870,000 USD), much of it from lodging, food, transportation, and local services. About 30 percent of that revenue stayed within the small communities along the route, benefiting local restaurants, rentals, and transport providers. “We want to keep strengthening that connection and involve the communities even more,” Rufo added.

The course takes runners from the beaches of the Sea of Cortez through pine and oak forests in the highlands before descending to the Pacific. Over three days, participants face more than 4,000 meters (13,100 feet) of climbing, temperature swings, and challenging terrain that tests endurance and resolve.

The first edition in 2022 began as a local event but quickly drew international attention. “By the second year, we already had runners from Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, and Canada. This year, registrations sold out in just a few hours,” said Rufo.

Organizers have maintained strict sustainability and safety standards, including medical support, hydration stations, and logistical coordination along the course. “It’s a conscious kind of tourism,” Rufo said. “People appreciate nature and help generate benefits that stay in the communities.”

Award ceremonies for both race groups will take place at the Todos Santos House of Culture after the final runner crosses the finish line. The public is invited to attend and cheer on the athletes.

For information or to register for the 4th Annual Race in 2026, email co******@******mx.com or visit maramartrail.com.