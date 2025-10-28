There Will Be an Increase in Fees for Foreigners in Mexico

Foreign residents could pay up to 25,000 pesos for a permit to live in Mexico under new federal fees approved by the lower house of Congress. The proposal, which still requires Senate approval, forms part of the 2026 federal budget and includes tax and fee hikes across several sectors.

The reform passed with 352 votes in favor and 133 against. It introduces significant increases in immigration fees for foreigners living or working in Mexico, aimed, according to lawmakers, at “strengthening immigration controls and ensuring the sustainability and efficiency” of the National Migration Institute (INM).

The adjustments range from 14.2% to 100%, depending on the type of procedure. The Non-Resident Tax, paid by foreign visitors without paid activities, will rise 14.2%, from 861 to 983 pesos (about $53 USD). The increase, coming in a World Cup year when tourism is expected to surge, has alarmed the industry.

“This is purely a revenue-raising measure that helps no one and harms tourism at a time when international arrivals are already declining,” said Sergio González Rubiera, president of AMATUR, the Mexican Association of Incoming Tourism Agencies. “What we need are tax incentives for businesses and consumers, not higher fees that make destinations more expensive.”

Among the steepest hikes are those for temporary and permanent residency permits, which will double in cost. The new fees are:

Temporary resident, 1 year: 11,140 pesos ($602 USD)

Temporary resident, 2 years: 16,694 pesos ($902 USD)

Temporary resident, 3 years: 21,142 pesos ($1,143 USD)

Temporary resident, 4 years: 25,058 pesos ($1,354 USD)

Authorities argue the new fees ensure contributions are “fair and proportional to the intensive use of infrastructure and specialized human resources” that immigration services require.

Some exceptions will apply. A 50% discount will be available for applicants who can prove their stay is for family unity, a national job offer, or an unpaid invitation from public or private organizations.

New charges will also affect travelers in other categories. A fee of 298 pesos ($16 USD) will apply for authorization to visit vessels in deep-sea navigation, intended to boost port security. Another 294 peso ($15.89 USD) charge will be imposed for the SAM (Departure of Minors Abroad) form, which is currently free.

The measures come as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a time when many expected the government to make travel easier and more affordable. Despite the increases, Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora will lead Mexico’s delegation to the Fitur travel fair in Madrid to promote the country as a major destination sponsor.