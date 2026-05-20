Christie’s International Real Estate Debuts in Los Cabos with Oceanside Real Estate

Oceanside Real Estate has officially joined Christie’s International Real Estate and will now operate as Christie’s International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos.

Dennis and Renee Fleming are proud to announce the acquisition of the Christie’s International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos franchise, bringing one of the world’s most recognized luxury real estate brands to Los Cabos while allowing Oceanside to continue serving the community with the same local leadership, trusted relationships, and hands-on service that have shaped the company since its founding.



Dennis and Renee Fleming founders of Oceanside Real Estate now operating as Christies International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos

Founded in 2017 by Dennis and Renee Fleming, Oceanside has grown from a boutique local brokerage into one of Los Cabos’ leading luxury real estate firms. Over the past five years, the company has expanded from five agents to 35, with 2025 marking its strongest year yet at $110 million in annual sales volume.

As part of Christie’s International Real Estate’s invitation-only affiliate network, Christie’s International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos will now have access to international marketing resources, referral opportunities, and a global network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories.

“Our vision has always been about more than real estate,” said Dennis Fleming. “We love Los Cabos, and we have strong confidence in its future. This new chapter allows us to honor the local foundation we have built while bringing a new level of global reach and opportunity to our clients, agents, and community.”

“Dennis and Renee and the Oceanside Los Cabos team embody the very best qualities of a local independent operator deeply entrenched in the community and committed to the agents and clients they serve. We’re proud to have them as part of the Christie’s International Real Estate network,” said Gavin Swartzman, President of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The newly rebranded brokerage will continue serving buyers, sellers, developers, and homeowners throughout Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, and the greater Los Cabos region, specializing in luxury homes, oceanfront properties, branded residences, resort communities, development sales, property management, and luxury rentals.

Christie’s International Real Estate | Oceanside Los Cabos

Dennis Fleming

Owner & Broker

de****@*********************bo.com

+1 (805) 618-2012

christiesrealestatecabo.com