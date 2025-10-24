Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
BCS Security Reinforced With 16 New Vehicles for State Police

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
October 24, 2025

The Government of Baja California Sur has strengthened its public security operations with the addition of 16 new vehicles for the State Police and other divisions. The investment of 27.1 million pesos ($1.4 million) is aimed at improving surveillance, prevention, and emergency response across the state’s five municipalities: La Paz, Mulegé, Comondú, Loreto, and Los Cabos.

During the handover ceremony, Governor Víctor Castro and Secretary of Public Security Luis Cancino announced that the vehicles were acquired through the Public Security Contribution Fund (FASP). The fleet includes ten patrol cars for the State Preventive Police, four vehicles for the Penitentiary Police, one van for the State Public Security Academy, and a tow truck for the State Video Surveillance System.

Cancino said the new units will strengthen police deployment in strategic areas, enhancing visibility and response capacity to improve safety for families throughout Baja California Sur. He noted that the initiative forms part of a broader modernization plan that includes updating the vehicle fleet, expanding officer training, reinforcing intelligence and investigative work, and incorporating advanced technology into daily operations.

With this investment, the State Government and the Secretariat of Public Security reaffirm their commitment to maintaining peace and strengthening cooperation with federal and municipal authorities to ensure safer communities across Baja California Sur.

