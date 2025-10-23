City Market to Open First Branch in San José del Cabo

City Market, the upscale supermarket chain owned by Grupo La Comer, is set to open its first branch in San José del Cabo, located next to the Fonatur roundabout.

Known for its premium selection of domestic and imported products, City Market offers a distinctive shopping experience that blends quality, design, and gastronomy. The store will feature modern architecture and specialized areas such as an artisan bakery, wine bar, and gourmet food spaces designed to elevate everyday shopping into a culinary experience.