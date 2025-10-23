Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
City Market to Open First Branch in San José del Cabo

bySara Aguilar
October 23, 2025

City Market, the upscale supermarket chain owned by Grupo La Comer, is set to open its first branch in San José del Cabo, located next to the Fonatur roundabout.

Known for its premium selection of domestic and imported products, City Market offers a distinctive shopping experience that blends quality, design, and gastronomy. The store will feature modern architecture and specialized areas such as an artisan bakery, wine bar, and gourmet food spaces designed to elevate everyday shopping into a culinary experience.

author avatar
Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
See Full Bio
