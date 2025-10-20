Cabo San Lucas Firefighters Receive Emergency Services Boat

The Cabo San Lucas Fire Department has added a striking new vessel to its fleet, a burgundy-colored fire and rescue boat named AINA. The sleek new boat will be deployed to fight fires and respond to emergencies along the oceanfront areas of the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean.

The acquisition of the much-needed vessel was made possible through the combined efforts of local entrepreneurs and the municipal government. Commander Juan Carbajal expressed his gratitude to Wayne Romero, Alberto Rentería, and Manuel J. Encinas for their unwavering support in helping the department improve its capacity to respond to emergencies both on land and at sea.

“I wish the department all the best with this great fire boat,” said Mario C. Morales, Chief Officer of the San Miguel de Allende Firefighters and Paramedics in the mainland state of Guanajuato. “Its addition proves that every dream can come true. This vessel will greatly assist in saving lives, protecting property, and preserving the environment, making the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department the crown jewel of the Pacific.”