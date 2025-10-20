Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Cabo San Lucas Firefighters Receive Emergency Services Boat

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
October 20, 2025

The Cabo San Lucas Fire Department has added a striking new vessel to its fleet, a burgundy-colored fire and rescue boat named AINA. The sleek new boat will be deployed to fight fires and respond to emergencies along the oceanfront areas of the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean.

The acquisition of the much-needed vessel was made possible through the combined efforts of local entrepreneurs and the municipal government. Commander Juan Carbajal expressed his gratitude to Wayne Romero, Alberto Rentería, and Manuel J. Encinas for their unwavering support in helping the department improve its capacity to respond to emergencies both on land and at sea.

“I wish the department all the best with this great fire boat,” said Mario C. Morales, Chief Officer of the San Miguel de Allende Firefighters and Paramedics in the mainland state of Guanajuato. “Its addition proves that every dream can come true. This vessel will greatly assist in saving lives, protecting property, and preserving the environment, making the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department the crown jewel of the Pacific.”

Related posts:

Downtown Renovation Planned for Cabo San Lucas and San José

New Training Camp for the Los Cabos Firefighters 

Cleanup Campaigns Planned for Cabo San Lucas Neighborhoods

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *