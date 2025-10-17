Growing BCS Film Festivals Coming Soon

Southern Baja California Sur will soon host two major film festivals in La Paz and Todos Santos, aiming to showcase national and international productions while providing a platform for local projects. Recently, new festivals debuted in Comondú and Santa Rosalía, reflecting the region’s growing cinematic activity.

From November 6 to 8, La Paz will celebrate the eighth edition of the La Paz International Film Festival. Guatemala will again be represented with the screening of The Eye and the Wall, directed by Carlos del Cid Mazariegos. Organizers said more details about guest appearances and specific screening venues will be announced soon.

Later in the month, from November 27 to 30, Todos Santos will host its 21st annual Film Festival. The main venue will be the historic General Manuel Márquez de León Theater and Cinema, located on Legaspy Avenue across from the plaza and next to the church. The festival continues its focus on Mexican, Latin American, and international cinema, featuring a lineup of feature films, documentaries, and short films.

Public relations specialist Claudia Pérez Ávalos, who holds a degree in Communication Sciences from ITESO University in Guadalajara, known for its emphasis on humanities and social engagement, has been a driving force behind several of Baja California Sur’s film events.

Pérez Ávalos has played key roles in promoting and organizing festivals across the state’s “Pueblos Mágicos,” including Loreto, Santa Rosalía, Comondú, and Todos Santos. Her work has ranged from founder and general director to advisor, organizer, and, for three years, general coordinator alongside Todos Santos festival founder and director Sylvia Perel. She is now instrumental in creating the upcoming 2024 Loreto International Film Festival.

Her contributions go beyond programming and logistics. Pérez Ávalos has championed educational and cultural initiatives, particularly for young people, through the “Leonardo Perel” film school in Todos Santos. She has also introduced workshops in Loreto and built networks connecting students and emerging filmmakers with seasoned professionals, encouraging the creation of short films by local talent.

Among her greatest challenges has been securing institutional and community support to sustain these festivals year after year. Yet her dedication to promoting Baja California Sur’s filmmakers and providing spaces for creative expression continues to expand the state’s cinematic landscape.