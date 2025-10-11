La Paz Students Paint Public Mural Promoting Peace

In late September and early October, young people from La Paz joined the National Tequios and Murals Day to transform public spaces across the city. The word Tequio, from the Aztec Nahuatl tequitl, means “work” or “tribute” and refers to a system of unpaid community labor carried out for the collective good.

Students and athletes in the state capital created a large-scale mural at CEDEM, promoting peace, community art, and drug addiction prevention. The project was part of a nationwide celebration aimed at reclaiming public spaces and fostering peacebuilding.

Participants included high school and college students from CECyT, COBACH 01, Technical Secondary High School 20, and the Technological University, along with sports teams and athletes from the Municipal Sports Center. Guided by artist Arely Pérez, they painted the mural on the CEDEM courts, with the process broadcast live.

Mayor Milena Quiroga noted that the program, organized by the Mexican Youth Institute, seeks to recover public spaces, promote environmental awareness, prevent addictions, and strengthen community ties.