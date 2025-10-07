Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Category 2 Hurricane Priscilla is Beating Cabo

David FloresbyDavid Flores
October 7, 2025

Priscilla became a Category 2 hurricane early this morning at around 2:00 a.m., located just 230 miles south of Cabo San Lucas. It is expected to come close to Category 3 strength later today, though that now seems unlikely.

We saw some rain yesterday afternoon, but the storm began hitting hard around 4:30 a.m., bringing strong winds, thunder, and lightning. Waves up to 15 feet are expected, so this is definitely not the time to go swimming, fishing, or surfing.

The Cabo San Lucas port is currently closed to all vessels. Schools are closed today and possibly tomorrow. The Army, Navy, National Guard, Civil Protection units, and firefighters are evacuating residents from high-risk areas and moving them to shelters. Both the Red Cross and local fire departments in Cabo and San José are on high alert.

Stay home, the streets are already flooding, and small to mid-size vehicles are at risk of being washed away. Batten down the hatches and stay tuned for updates.

  1. There are no flight updates yet in or out. What’s the best way to know if the airport is operating normally? (Not the airlines at this point.)

