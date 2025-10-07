Bisbee Black & Blue Tournament 2025 Prize Pool Hits $5 Million

The world’s most prestigious sportfishing event, the Bisbee’s Black & Blue Tournament, will return for its 45th edition this October with a record-breaking prize pool exceeding $5 million. More than 200 boats are expected to compete.

The tournament runs October 20–25, with the main competition days scheduled for October 22–24. The event is set to draw elite international fishing teams, reinforcing Los Cabos’ reputation as the “Marlin Capital of the World.”

At a press conference, Ana Gabriela Navarro, head of the Los Cabos Municipal Tourism Department, highlighted the tournament’s blend of tradition, competitiveness, and global prestige. She emphasized that the event not only attracts anglers from around the world but also provides significant economic benefits for local families while boosting the tourism season.

With 45 years of history, the Bisbee’s Black & Blue has evolved from a small local contest into an international spectacle that garners global media attention. The tournament continues to strengthen Los Cabos’ standing as a premier sports tourism destination and ensures that sportfishing remains a cornerstone of the region’s economic and cultural identity.