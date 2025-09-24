Fonatur Roundabout Construction Ahead of Schedule

The overpass at the Fonatur roundabout in San José is progressing faster than expected, with 34% of the work completed, well ahead of the 24% planned for this stage.

Roberto Flores, head of the General Directorate of Urban Development, made the announcement during a meeting attended by officials from all levels of government, business leaders, schools, and civil organizations.

Flores emphasized the city’s commitment to coordinating mobility efforts and ensuring the safety of motorists who pass through the area daily. Current work includes relocating Aqueduct 2, transferring Federal Electricity Commission power lines, and laying foundations.

He urged drivers to follow road signs, respect lane changes, and use the alternate route behind the Chedraui Selecto store.

“Through these Mobility Roundtables, we’ve reached important agreements that prioritize safety and minimize disruptions,” Flores said, adding that the mayor continues to closely monitor progress on this key mobility project.

Authorities also announced that lighting, signage, and additional traffic personnel will be installed in the coming days to improve circulation.