Pink Parking Spaces for Expectant Mothers

Pink-painted parking spaces, like blue handicap spots, are reserved for pregnant women. The markings typically feature a stylized silhouette of a pregnant woman on a pink background, sometimes paired with a “P” to indicate parking.

The concept began in Germany in 1990 to make it easier for expectant mothers, often carrying extra bags or children, to reach their cars. Today, such spaces are common in Canada, where nearly every shopping center and grocery store includes them. In Texas and many U.S. cities, they are standard at malls, supermarkets, medical centers, hospitals, and clinics.

In Cabo San Lucas, two pink parking spots can be found outside the Plaza Patio Cinepolis entrance. However, they remain rare elsewhere in the city.

“I’ve always wondered why big shopping centers don’t have them,” said a local resident. “I would have loved to park there in my last weeks of pregnancy when my sciatic pain was at its worst, especially in the summer heat.”

Fines for illegally parking in these spaces can reach up to $700 USD. It is unclear whether major retailers such as Walmart or Costco in Cabo San Lucas will add them, but for those unaware, the option is available, at least in some locations.