Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Pink Parking Spaces for Expectant Mothers

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
September 23, 2025

Pink-painted parking spaces, like blue handicap spots, are reserved for pregnant women. The markings typically feature a stylized silhouette of a pregnant woman on a pink background, sometimes paired with a “P” to indicate parking.

The concept began in Germany in 1990 to make it easier for expectant mothers, often carrying extra bags or children, to reach their cars. Today, such spaces are common in Canada, where nearly every shopping center and grocery store includes them. In Texas and many U.S. cities, they are standard at malls, supermarkets, medical centers, hospitals, and clinics.

In Cabo San Lucas, two pink parking spots can be found outside the Plaza Patio Cinepolis entrance. However, they remain rare elsewhere in the city.

“I’ve always wondered why big shopping centers don’t have them,” said a local resident. “I would have loved to park there in my last weeks of pregnancy when my sciatic pain was at its worst, especially in the summer heat.”

Fines for illegally parking in these spaces can reach up to $700 USD. It is unclear whether major retailers such as Walmart or Costco in Cabo San Lucas will add them, but for those unaware, the option is available, at least in some locations.

Related posts:

Cleanup Campaigns Planned for Cabo San Lucas Neighborhoods

Baja California Sur Ranks Second Nationwide for Non-Native Residents

Don Koll Olympic Pool Shuts Down After Hurricane Lorena Flooding

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *