Cleanup Campaigns Planned for Cabo San Lucas Neighborhoods

Over the next week, 32 cleanup and junk removal campaigns will take place across Cabo San Lucas, focusing mainly on neighborhoods in the city’s northern outskirts. The initiative aims to improve the urban image, protect public health, and curb diseases such as dengue.

“These efforts will be carried out by residents with support from the Navy in the mornings and the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA) in the afternoons,” said municipal delegate Karina de la O.

She urged neighbors to remove junk, clean their yards, and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.

Seven coordinator teams will monitor the neighborhoods and submit reports to determine whether additional campaigns are needed. The Directorate of Public Services has assigned machinery and garbage trucks to ensure all waste is removed within the week.