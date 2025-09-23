Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Cleanup Campaigns Planned for Cabo San Lucas Neighborhoods

bySara Aguilar
September 23, 2025

Over the next week, 32 cleanup and junk removal campaigns will take place across Cabo San Lucas, focusing mainly on neighborhoods in the city’s northern outskirts. The initiative aims to improve the urban image, protect public health, and curb diseases such as dengue.

“These efforts will be carried out by residents with support from the Navy in the mornings and the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA) in the afternoons,” said municipal delegate Karina de la O.

She urged neighbors to remove junk, clean their yards, and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.

Seven coordinator teams will monitor the neighborhoods and submit reports to determine whether additional campaigns are needed. The Directorate of Public Services has assigned machinery and garbage trucks to ensure all waste is removed within the week.

Related posts:

Pink Parking Spaces for Expectant Mothers

Baja California Sur Ranks Second Nationwide for Non-Native Residents

Don Koll Olympic Pool Shuts Down After Hurricane Lorena Flooding

author avatar
Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
See Full Bio
bySara Aguilar
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *