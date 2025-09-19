Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
More than 80% of BCS Homes Had Internet Access in 2024

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
September 19, 2025

In 2024, more than 80% of homes in Baja California Sur had internet access, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). The agency reported that about 740,000 residents aged six and older, over 80% of the population, used the internet.

The data was released on Internet Users Day, marked every August 23. It highlights the growing role of technology in daily life across the state.

Internet use is nearly evenly split by gender: 50.1% women and 49.9% men. Smartphones dominate as the most common device, used by 97% of users, followed by smart TVs (46%) and computers (just over 30%). The figures reflect a strong trend toward mobility and convenience.

The main reasons for going online are communication, social media, and entertainment, each cited by more than 90% of users. INEGI also noted that 283,000 residents use internet-connected smart devices, including speakers, virtual assistants, home entertainment systems, and video surveillance tools.

