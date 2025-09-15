Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Isaac del Toro Makes History with Italian Cycling Victory

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
September 15, 2025
Isaac Del Toro

Mexican cyclist Isaac del Toro became the first Latin American to win Italy’s Gran Premio Industria & Artigianato, a 196-kilometer race in Larciano, Tuscany. The event, formerly known as the Circuito di Larciano, has been held since 1967.

Del Toro, 21, launched a decisive attack 12 kilometers from the finish and held off Italian rivals Christian Scaroni and Davide Piganzoli to win in 4 hours, 32 minutes, 47 seconds. The triumph marked his 10th victory of the season and added to UAE Team Emirates’ tally of 81 wins, closing in on the record of 85 set by Colombia in 2009.

The young rider from Ensenada has quickly risen to prominence. In 2025, he finished runner-up at the Giro d’Italia, claimed victories in the Vuelta a Burgos and Milan-Turin, and solidified his reputation as one of cycling’s brightest talents.

Local fans celebrated his win. “At about 11 kilometers from the finish, Isaac attacked on a summit and broke away, catching the Italians on the descent,” said Neto Davalos, a Cabo San Lucas tour guide and cycling enthusiast.

Del Toro’s latest victory cements his place as a rising star in international cycling.

