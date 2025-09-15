Did You Drink Your Eight Glasses Of Water Today, Like The Doctor Prescribed?

While the 2-liter of water rule is widely known and easy to remember, medical and scientific consensus suggests that individual needs vary significantly. We all have some understanding of the importance of hydration, especially if we’ve spent five minutes surviving this harsh Baja summer. Many dutifully reach for their garrafón, pouring themselves a glass (or ten!), and mentally check the “hydrated” box. But what if I told you that just drinking water, straight from the garrafón, might not be the full picture of true hydration? What if that simple act, while essential, isn’t quite giving your body what it needs to thrive in this demanding heat?

Access to drinking water varies significantly worldwide. Many parts enjoy water straight from the tap, naturally infused with beneficial minerals. Here, though, we rely heavily on purified water, stored in large garrafones as our primary source of drinking water. While this is excellent for removing contaminants and keeping us safe, the purification processes, such as reverse osmosis or distillation, are so effective that they strip away crucial minerals our bodies not only crave but need to function properly. What’s being poured from our garrafóns is “empty” water, clean but lacking the electrolytes that allow our cells to absorb and utilize hydration effectively.

Why is this important? We require essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium for proper cellular hydration, which are generally found in regular tap water. Without replenishing these minerals, you may experience dehydration-related symptoms that can easily be attributed to other factors and dismissed. Fatigue, occasional headaches, or those annoying muscle cramps in the middle of the night can be subtle, sometimes unknown, signs of a deeper mineral deficiency and underlying dehydration.

In the short term, this can manifest as brain fog, irritability, dizziness, or a feeling of constant thirst that just won’t quench, no matter how much water you gulp down.

This lack of satisfaction can be an indication that your body is lacking in certain minerals. In the long term, relying solely on demineralized water can force your body to pull vital minerals from your bones and teeth, potentially contributing to issues like osteoporosis or even impacting cardiovascular health over time. With agencies like the World Health Organization referring to the consumption of demineralized water as a silent drain on our health, let’s explore how you can transform “empty” garrafón water into a hydrating elixir. This can be surprisingly simple, local, and incredibly cheap.

Transforming your water into a mineral-rich elixir thankfully doesn’t require a trip to a specialty store or a degree in biochemistry. Generally, a simple pinch of unrefined sea salt can work wonders in a glass of water, adding back a spectrum of essential trace minerals. When paired with a squeeze of lime, you are set to be hydrated. However, since we do experience a harsher-than-average heat in BCS, I suggest going the extra mile and educating yourself on the various ways locals deal with this issue.

For example, that tall glass of iced cold Agua de Jamaica on a scorching summer day is a brilliant way to reintroduce vital minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, and a boost of Vitamin C into your system; something a sugary soft drink could never provide. If you are more adventurous, I invite you to try one of my favorite local drinks, the zingy effervescence of Tepache. This traditional fermented pineapple drink, often spiced with cinnamon, offers a unique blend of probiotics, magnesium, and other vitamins, providing a delicious way to hydrate and support your gut health simultaneously.

Beyond what we drink, remember that food is a powerful source of hydration, water, and minerals. Many fruits and vegetables are literal sponges of mineral-rich goodness, offering hydration in its most bioavailable form. Consider loading up on crisp cucumber slices, juicy watermelon (I add sea salt, panela cheese, olive oil, and basil to mine), hydrating jicama, or local seasonal fruits. These also contribute significantly to your daily fluid and mineral intake, ensuring your body receives hydration in various nourishing forms.

Even with my conscious efforts to remineralize my water and incorporate hydrating foods, my body still lets me know when I need an extra boost. A scoop of magnesium in my water bottle at each refill has become an indispensable part of my daily wellness toolkit. Despite being mindful and careful with my hydration strategies, if my magnesium levels dip, an annoying muscle cramp in the middle of the night reminds me that my mineral balance is off.

This isn’t to suggest that everyone needs the same approach or that there is any “one-size-fits-all” way to hydrate. True hydration, I’ve learned, extends beyond the liquid in your glass or the number of glasses you drink. I invite you to research the topic, discover what works for you, and create your toolkit to stay hydrated this summer. – Naailah Auladin for more on my work: www.naailahauladin.com or reach me on WhatsApp at: +52 612 141 8002

Naailah Auladin is a life and relationship doula in La Paz, specializing in guiding individuals and families during periods of emotional trauma, crisis, and mental unrest. She focuses on teaching and inspiring individuals to take responsibility and ownership in participating in their civic duties, focusing on the well-being of the self first, as she believes that fostering and maintaining well-managed emotional, mental, and physical health is our first civic duty.