Emerging from the Depths

Among the 17 sculptures lining the La Paz boardwalk, one stands apart, not only for its distinct design but also for the history it carries.

The bronze sculpture Jesús del Caracol (Jesus of the Snail) was created by Mexico City-born artist María Eugenia Sánchez using the ancient lost-wax casting technique. It depicts a bearded Christ in a tunic, stepping forward with a snail held in his right hand.

In 1996, local business leaders arranged for the piece to be submerged in the shallow waters off Balandra Beach, designed to appear as if it were “emerging” from the sea. The intention was for it to be admired both from shore and by divers.

Later, the Tourism Promotion Council suggested sinking the sculpture in deeper waters to attract divers. The plan, however, failed to gain traction.

By 1998, the piece found its permanent home on La Paz’s iconic seafront promenade, El Malecón, where it quickly became a familiar landmark for residents and visitors alike. Rising three meters high and composed of sand, metal, clay, and bronze, the sculpture commands attention with its striking form.

The artwork’s influence extends beyond Mexico. In 1997, a replica was submerged off Cocos Island in Costa Rica, where it continues to draw the admiration of divers exploring the waters there.

According to professor and historian Sealtiel Pérez, Jesús del Caracol is more than a visual centerpiece. It is a cultural emblem. “In addition to its aesthetic quality, Jesus of the Snail has become an iconic symbol of the La Paz seafront, evoking sensations of depth, passion, and sensitivity associated with the sea. This piece is among the oldest on the local sculpture walk, which also adds to its historical value,” he said.

With its blend of artistry, history, and symbolism, Jesús del Caracol continues to embody the spirit of La Paz, standing as both a public treasure and an enduring reminder of the city’s connection to the sea.

Source: El Sudcaliforniano