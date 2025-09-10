Don Koll Olympic Pool Shuts Down After Hurricane Lorena Flooding

Just days after opening, the Olympic-sized pool at the Don Koll Sports Complex in Los Cabos has been forced to suspend activities after Hurricane Lorena’s rains washed mud and dirty water into the facility.

No structural damage was reported, but the pool requires a full cleaning and water treatment, delaying reopening by at least 15 days, according to the Los Cabos Sports Institute (INDEM).

INDEM director Elton Olachea said water entered through the access ramp, carrying soil into the pool and contaminating the water. “Like many properties in the city, we had mud and dirty water flow in during the storm. By Saturday, the surface looked clean, but maintenance crews say it will take 15 days to ensure the pool is safe for use,” he said.

As a preventive measure, INDEM plans to build a retaining wall to divert future stormwater and protect the ramp.

The Olympic pool opened September 1 and serves about 300 users. Authorities will announce a reopening date once maintenance is complete.