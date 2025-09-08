SEMARNAT Launches Rescue Plan for San José Estuary

After months of delay, local authorities have begun restoring the San José Estuary, one of Baja California Sur’s most important wetlands, which has been overrun by invasive water lilies and “lechuguilla.”

Although a specialized machine purchased to address the crisis has yet to arrive, the Los Cabos City Council, with help from nearby residents, has started clearing the plants using borrowed heavy equipment. The work follows the Estuary Management Plan in coordination with Mexico’s Environment Ministry (SEMARNAT).

One of the main tools, an articulated telehandler dubbed “Widoo choyera” by locals, has been crucial in reaching hard-to-access areas and hauling away large amounts of vegetation.

“We urgently needed to act,” said Jorge López, director of Natural Resources and Wildlife. “The estuary was practically covered. Thanks to these actions, we’re already seeing clear areas. The mayor’s instruction is clear: combine every effort to rescue the estuary.”

With support from private companies providing backhoes and dump trucks, crews have already removed more than 140 tons of invasive plants. The collected material will be dried and destroyed through controlled burning in compliance with environmental regulations.

López also thanked local businesses for their assistance. “We’ve asked for support from everyone willing to help. Grupo Questro, Puerto Los Cabos, and other companies are already contributing,” he said.

Cleanup will continue regularly, but officials acknowledge that real progress hinges on the arrival of the specialized equipment, which is expected to speed up removal and help stop further deterioration of the estuary.

