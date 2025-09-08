Sea Lion Rescued in San Lucas Harbor

It has been a busy lifesaving summer in Cabo San Lucas, with lifeguards rescuing several tourists from drowning. But on Wednesday, August 27, attention turned to a different rescue. This time it was a sea lion entangled in fishing line.

The animal was freed thanks to a coordinated effort involving PROFEPA, CONANP, SEMARNAT, the Mexican Navy, the Fire Department, FONMAR, the Mexico Marine Wildlife Rescue Center, Cabo Dolphins, Cabo Adventures, and the vessel Little Gref under Captain Eleazar.

Specialists used a remote sedation dart from a Cabo Adventures boat, allowing rescuers to safely cut away the fishing line wrapped around the sea lion’s neck. After the procedure, the animal was monitored until it swam safely back into its natural environment.

Authorities stressed that the operation followed strict safety protocols to protect both the rescuers and the animal. They also highlighted the importance of collaboration between government agencies, private companies, and local citizens in responding to marine emergencies.

The case underscores the dangers human activity poses to marine life and the need for prevention and quick action when animals are in distress.