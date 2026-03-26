Birdwatching is Growing in Baja California Sur

Birdwatching is growing rapidly worldwide as both a recreational activity and a form of ecotourism, according to Mario Ayala, a research professor at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS). He said birdwatching has become one of the most prominent ecotourism activities because it requires little equipment and can be practiced almost anywhere. “If we talk about ecotourism, birdwatching is at the forefront. It has become very important because it requires minimal equipment, at most a pair of binoculars, and they don’t even have to be sophisticated,” Ayala said. “In addition, birds can be found virtually anywhere, and it is a highly environmentally friendly activity.”

Ayala collaborates with the bird laboratory in the Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences at UABCS and serves as an advisor to ProNatura Noroeste. He said birdwatching is becoming increasingly recognized in Baja California Sur as an important ecotourism activity. It is also a popular hobby because it allows people to spend time in nature, relieve everyday stress and get exercise while walking outdoors.

Ayala noted that between 400 and 450 bird species have been recorded in Baja California Sur, most of them migratory. Five endemic species stand out: the Xantus’s hummingbird (also known as the Xantus sapphire), the Peninsular thrush, the Peninsular masked flycatcher, the yellow-footed gull and the Baja California junco.

While birdwatching itself follows conservation guidelines, Ayala said birds face several threats outside the activity. One of the most common is predation by domestic cats, both feral cats and household pets that are allowed to roam outside. Many bird species in North America are experiencing population declines, a trend that is also reflected in Baja California Sur. Ayala said particular concern exists for the Peninsular masked flycatcher, which inhabits freshwater areas that make up less than one percent of the state’s territory.

Local birdwatching enthusiasts often visit the San José Estuary, where they photograph and observe a variety of species. As interest in birdwatching grows in the region, the activity is increasingly seen as a peaceful, accessible pastime that can also help strengthen sustainable tourism in Baja California Sur.