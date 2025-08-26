Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
It’s Raining in Cabo!

byDavid Flores
August 26, 2025
Yes, cats and dogs! Tropical storm Juliette, which does not represent major danger for Los Cabos, began dropping rain on us Monday at 4:00 am.

On Tuesday morning, around 2:00 am, it came back with a vengeance, giving us an amazing lightning and thunder show and lots of needed rain.

Of course, downtown Cabo San Lucas got flooded, the Fonatur roundabout in San Jose del Cabo is a mess, potholes have turned into sinkholes and, if you know Cabo, it’s a mess everywhere, with huge mounds of dirt in about every street. The rain should take a break Wednesday but return on Thursday and Friday. Take precautions if you’re driving around. Oh,  and please no swimming on Medano beach!

David Flores
