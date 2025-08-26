It’s Raining in Cabo!

Yes, cats and dogs! Tropical storm Juliette, which does not represent major danger for Los Cabos, began dropping rain on us Monday at 4:00 am.

On Tuesday morning, around 2:00 am, it came back with a vengeance, giving us an amazing lightning and thunder show and lots of needed rain.

Of course, downtown Cabo San Lucas got flooded, the Fonatur roundabout in San Jose del Cabo is a mess, potholes have turned into sinkholes and, if you know Cabo, it’s a mess everywhere, with huge mounds of dirt in about every street. The rain should take a break Wednesday but return on Thursday and Friday. Take precautions if you’re driving around. Oh, and please no swimming on Medano beach!