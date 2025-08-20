Happy as a Worm? Let’s Explore That

The Spanish phrase “feliz como una lombriz” translates to “happy as a worm” in English. It’s an idiom used to express that someone is very, very happy (have you seen a worm wiggling?). The phrase is used to describe a state of extreme joy or contentment, often for simple or small reasons.

Deworming. Shhh. It’s a topic that’s often whispered about but rarely discussed openly. How would you feel knowing that, for a while, you might have been hosting some rather unwelcome guests within your body that snack on your nutrients, dulling your sparkle, and generally making themselves too comfortable? Maybe you’ve been experiencing fatigue, or perhaps some mysterious skin issues, or a persistent gut discomfort that you’ve simply attributed to stress, diet, or “just getting older.”

In a climate and environment like ours, many of us can carry these invisible guests for ages without knowing and dismissing their subtle influence on our well-being. For me, recently, it’s been an aggressive resurgence of my on-again, off-again allergies that prompted me to educate myself more on this topic.

My personal and professional approach to the topic of health is to approach it from a non-judgmental perspective, investigate as objectively as possible, and explore all options. This approach led me to realize that I haven’t dewormed since moving to Mexico almost 4 years ago. Could this be contributing somewhat to my allergies, and to what extent?

Interviewing both locals and expats, I learned that seasoned expats swear by deworming twice a year. Locals agree to its benefits; however, instead of adopting a preventative or maintenance ritual, they deworm as needed based on symptoms or sickness. Since my usual go-to wellness practices were insufficient in managing my allergies, I decided to test if deworming would have any influence on my health.

Deworming refers to the process of taking medication to eliminate parasitic worms that may be residing in the intestines or other bodily tissues. Essentially, it’s a targeted intervention aimed at expelling or destroying internal parasites to restore overall health. When parasites take up residence, they consume your nutrients; they can irritate your gut lining, trigger inflammation, and release waste products that put your immune system on high alert. This constant state of vigilance can manifest as an overactive immune response, leading to a heightened histamine load, which would contribute to my allergy symptoms. Did it work?

I opted for a one-day off-the-counter deworming pill available at most local pharmacies. The suggestion came highly recommended by medical professionals and patients alike. In my case, I dewormed at the beginning of July. That week, my allergic reaction flared up more, which is a normal occurrence given the concentration of toxins being created through the deworming die-off process. The experience was taxing on my physical body, including low energy, low appetite, stomach cramps, and frequent bathroom trips paired with more allergies.

Post this phase, I am clearer, my energy levels have increased significantly, and my allergy symptoms have decreased by 90%. Do I believe that doing a deworming is the miracle cure for allergies? Of course not. Did it help realign and balance my physical system? Most definitely. However, it is not a cure for my allergies, but rather a tool that helped realign my body along with the rest of my personal health toolkit.

Based on the medical advice I received, in my case, it is advisable to do a redose now, ensuring a full detox. This aims to target the different life stages of parasites (adults, larvae, and eggs), as some might be missed in the original purge phase. My body doesn’t feel quite ready for a redose yet, but sometimes we need to do something that we don’t like for something we love.

The definition of health and wellness I relate to the most is a holistic approach that considers the whole person, rather than just treating individual symptoms, emphasizing the interconnectedness of physical, mental, and emotional aspects of health. In my case, my allergies flare up from time to time, informing me that I am out of alignment. Deworming has been my saving grace this time, and these periods of misalignments, as uncomfortable and annoying as they are, offer us an opportunity to reevaluate and evacuate anything required, be it worms, parasites, or ideologies. – Naailah Auladin

For more on my work: www.naailahauladin.com or reach me on WhatsApp at: +52 612 141 8002

Naailah Auladin is a life and relationship doula in La Paz, specializing in guiding individuals and families during periods of emotional trauma, crisis, and mental unrest. She focuses on teaching and inspiring individuals to take responsibility and ownership in participating in their civic duties, focusing on the well-being of the self first, as she believes that fostering and maintaining well-managed emotional, mental, and physical health is our first civic duty.