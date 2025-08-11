Youth Pedal Race Targets Drug Addiction

The Mexican Institute for Youth (IMJUVE) and the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE) have opened registration for the Ride and Race for Peace and Against Addictions, set for August 10 and taking place simultaneously in all 32 states.

Announcing the event at a press conference, organizers said the initiative aims to engage thousands of young people through sports. Young cyclists attended and voiced their support.

Several federal agencies, including the Ministry of Welfare, Ministry of Public Education, Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), and Youth Integration Centers, have joined the effort, along with state authorities.

IMJUVE Director General Abraham Carro said the program uses sports and culture to promote peace and prevent addictions. “The ride is an opportunity to activate young people, strengthen family ties, and encourage healthy habits,” he said, noting about 100 rides are planned nationwide.

Cyclist Julieta García invited youth to join the event with friends and family for “a fun Sunday getting active together.”

Former Olympic medalist Rommel Pacheco, representing CONADE, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to youth-oriented public policy, calling sport “an effective means of generating positive change and preventing social problems.”

Each race will feature activities tailored to its location. Details on routes and schedules will be posted on IMJUVE’s social media as they are confirmed.