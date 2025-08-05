BCS Congress Proposes Up to 3 Years in Prison for Illegal Dumping

The Director of Ecology and Environment for Los Cabos, Nataly Cruz Ocampo, has voiced support for a proposed law in the Baja California Sur Congress that would impose jail time on individuals caught dumping waste in unauthorized areas.

Cruz Ocampo said the initiative aligns with national legislation and bolsters ongoing municipal efforts to raise public awareness about proper waste disposal. “Citizen participation has increased, especially in reporting illegal dumping, which has led to effective and costly sanctions,” she noted.

However, she acknowledged that current efforts remain insufficient given the scale of the problem. “We all need to work together. Residents can call 911 or use designated reporting channels. These legal reforms benefit everyone. We want a healthy environment—and we can achieve that with everyone’s involvement,” she added.

The proposal, introduced in June by Representative Erick Agúndez of the Green Ecologist Party, would classify littering in public or restricted spaces as a criminal offense. Penalties could include up to three years in prison, a fine of 100 to 500 days’ wages, and/or 100 to 200 days of community service—potentially requiring offenders to clean the very areas they polluted.

Between September 2024 and June 2025, 18 fines were issued for illegal dumping in Los Cabos, with penalties ranging from $70 to $70,000 USD, according to the Environmental Management and Regulation Department. In some cases, vehicles used in illegal dumping—such as trucks and pickups—were confiscated.

The proposed legislation adds Article 367 BIS to the state Penal Code and targets the unauthorized disposal of less than one cubic meter of solid waste, debris, or pollutants on public roads or natural areas.

Cruz Ocampo emphasized that the goal is not just punishment but re-education. “We want to reduce the environmental harm caused by poor waste management,” she said. Cleanup campaigns in local streams and natural areas are already underway.

Garbage in waterways poses serious risks by disrupting water flow, harming wildlife, and contaminating drinking water sources. Authorities hope the new law will serve as a deterrent in a region prized for its natural beauty and tourism appeal.