Los Cabos Luxury Pipeline Delivers New Aman, St. Regis, and Grand Hyatt Resorts

Los Cabos is doubling down on luxury. A wave of high-end resort openings, branded residences, and wellness experiences is reshaping the destination’s hospitality landscape, with some of the world’s most recognized hotel names staking their claim along the coast.

The most anticipated arrival is Amanvari, scheduled to open August 1 on the East Cape. The resort will mark Aman’s first property in Mexico, offering a limited number of private accommodations built around tranquility, wellness, and personalized hospitality. A collection of branded residences will also be part of the development, creating a new luxury residential experience in Baja California Sur.

More International Brands Target 2026 and 2027

Amanvari is not arriving alone. St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira and Grand Hyatt Los Cabos Resort, Golf & Spa are both targeting 2026 openings, with Conrad expected in 2027. The St. Regis property will bring the brand’s signature style and premium residential offerings overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The Grand Hyatt, planned within the Oleada Pacific Living & Golf community, is expected to introduce an all-inclusive concept under the brand while adding new accommodation choices and leisure facilities. Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol recently joined the market as well, further expanding the destination’s collection of upscale properties.

What the Luxury Boom Means for Los Cabos

The expansion reflects a destination betting hard on the high end. Wellness retreats, signature golf courses by big-name architects, and an expanding roster of upscale dining and shopping are all part of the strategy. For residents and repeat visitors, the shift means more variety in where to stay, eat, and play. For the local economy, it means jobs, infrastructure pressure, and continued focus on attracting travelers with strong purchasing power.

Los Cabos has long competed with Riviera Maya and Puerto Vallarta for Mexico’s luxury tourism market. The new wave of globally recognized hotel brands positions the destination alongside top-tier international resorts, particularly for travelers looking for low-density, private, and nature-focused experiences.

East Cape Gains Momentum

The East Cape, once a quieter alternative to the Corridor, is now emerging as a hub for high-end resort development. Amanvari’s arrival is expected to accelerate interest in the area, which offers natural beauty, less congestion, and a different pace compared to San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas.

For expats and part-time residents, the luxury hotel boom brings both opportunity and questions. More upscale tourism means more amenities, better infrastructure, and increased property values. It also means higher traffic, more development, and continued pressure on water resources and public services.

As the pipeline fills, the question for Los Cabos is not whether it can attract luxury travelers. It is whether the destination can deliver the infrastructure and sustainability to support them.