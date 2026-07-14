Cabo San Lucas Tops Mexico’s Favorite Destinations

Cabo San Lucas has earned the top spot among Mexico’s favorite travel destinations in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2026 awards, based on reviews and ratings submitted by travelers from around the world.

The annual awards recognize destinations that have provided exceptional visitor experiences during a 12-month period. Tripadvisor decides the rankings using the quality and quantity of reviews posted by users on its platform.

Mexico placed 10 destinations on the prestigious list, showcasing the country’s diverse appeal, from world-famous beaches to colonial cities and ancient archaeological sites. The Top 10 destinations are:

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur

Cancun, Quintana Roo

Mexico City

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

Tulum, Quintana Roo

Nuevo Nayarit, Nayarit

Cozumel, Quintana Roo

Bacalar, Quintana Roo

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

Teotihuacan, State of Mexico

How Tripadvisor Awards Are Determined

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize hotels, restaurants, attractions and destinations based on millions of traveler reviews submitted each year. The awards are divided into two categories.

The highest distinction, Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, honors the top 1% of hotels, destinations, attractions and experiences listed on Tripadvisor. Winners are selected based on the quality and quantity of reviews received during a 12-month evaluation period.

The Travelers’ Choice award recognizes businesses and destinations that consistently receive excellent reviews and rank among the top 10% of listings on the Tripadvisor website and app.

According to Tripadvisor, destinations, businesses and attractions must meet several eligibility requirements to qualify for an award. They must be listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months, receive a minimum number of reviews during the evaluation period, maintain or exceed the platform’s required rating threshold, and satisfy the criteria established for their award category.

Safety and Trust Standards

In addition to traveler reviews, Tripadvisor considers several factors related to its trust and safety policies. These include reports involving traveler safety, discriminatory conduct, animal welfare practices, compliance with the platform’s content guidelines, and efforts to identify fraudulent reviews or attempts to manipulate ratings.

Tripadvisor also partners with Riskline, a travel risk intelligence company, to monitor events that could affect destinations. When significant safety concerns arise, the company may issue a travel advisory and temporarily remove a property’s award badge until the advisory is lifted.

The recognition further strengthens Los Cabos’ reputation as one of Mexico’s premier tourist destinations and highlights the continued popularity of Southern Baja California among travelers from around the world.