BCS Projects 70% Hotel Occupancy for Summer Season

Baja California Sur is heading into summer with a 70% hotel occupancy projection for July, according to state tourism officials. That is not peak season full, but it is solid enough to keep restaurants, hotels and tour operators running well above break-even.

The state expects more than 390,000 visitors this month and over 2 billion pesos in tourism-related spending. The projections come from municipal tourism offices and hotel associations across the state’s main resort areas.

“We are talking about approximately 70 percent occupancy,” said Fernando Ojeda Aguilar, Baja California Sur’s undersecretary of tourism, in remarks reported by local media. “This speaks to good acceptance and the preference we are seeing from travelers.”

The figure represents an average across destinations, and each municipality sees different patterns. Los Cabos continues to draw the heaviest international traffic, ranking as Mexico’s third-largest destination for foreign arrivals behind Quintana Roo and Mexico City’s airport. La Paz is showing double-digit growth compared to other Baja California Sur destinations, though its base is smaller.

Ojeda emphasized that occupancy comparisons should be made against other beach destinations rather than across all tourism categories. Baja California Sur’s main competitors remain Cancún and Puerto Vallarta, though Cancún operates at a much larger scale in terms of visitor volume.

The state’s tourism officials downplayed concerns about a recent dip in international passenger traffic to Los Cabos, describing it as part of normal seasonal variation rather than a structural shift. “In the overall balance, we do not see any significant impact,” Ojeda said, according to reports. “Of course there will be businesses and entrepreneurs who complain about lack of sales, but no.”

The Los Cabos Hotel Association projects 69% occupancy for the corridor this summer, down two percentage points from the same period in 2025. That modest decline does not appear to worry state officials, who see it as within normal range for a destination that already operates near capacity during high season.

For many Baja residents and business owners, the question is not whether 70% sounds good on paper. It is whether that number translates into steady work, predictable income and enough foot traffic to justify staying open through the hottest months. Summer in Baja is not winter. The crowds are different, the budgets are tighter and the margins are slimmer.

But 70% occupancy means hotel staff keep their shifts, restaurants stay busy enough to cover payroll and tour operators run enough trips to maintain their fleets. It is not a boom, but it is far from a bust.

The state’s tourism apparatus continues to lean heavily on international air connectivity, with Los Cabos serving as the primary gateway. That reliance makes the destination vulnerable to airline route changes, economic shifts in key source markets and competition from Caribbean resorts that often offer similar experiences at lower prices.

Still, Baja California Sur’s appeal remains distinct. The desert meets the sea in ways that Cancún cannot replicate. The Pacific and Sea of Cortez offer different water, different fishing and different weather patterns. And for a certain type of traveler, that difference is worth the slightly higher cost and the longer flight.

As summer progresses, the real test will be whether the 70% projection holds and whether those visitors spend enough to sustain the businesses that depend on them. State officials sound confident. Local operators, as always, will believe it when they see the reservations.