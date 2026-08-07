Monsoon Rains Trigger Arroyo Rescue in Los Cabos

The Mexican monsoon delivered morning showers across Baja California Sur Monday, with the heaviest precipitation falling in the state’s mountain zones and triggering a brief rescue operation in Cabo San Lucas.

Civil Protection crews responded to an arroyo crossing early Monday after a vehicle was swept into rushing water at Leona Vicario near Lagunitas. All passengers were safely extracted from the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Jesús Azael López Armentilla, monitoring coordinator for Los Cabos Civil Protection, said the monsoon system has been particularly active over neighboring Sinaloa and Nayarit, generating storm cells that move inland across the southern peninsula.

Where the Rain Fell

Rainfall totals Monday morning ranged between 10 and 15 millimeters across Los Cabos and La Paz, with higher accumulations reported in mountain areas. The pattern is typical of the region’s summer monsoon season, when Pacific moisture pushes inland and produces short, intense bursts rather than sustained all-day rain.

The incident Monday morning underscores why authorities continue to warn residents and visitors about the dangers of crossing arroyos during active weather. What looks like a shallow trickle can turn into a fast-moving torrent in minutes when upstream rain funnels into desert washes.

What to Expect Next

Forecasters say scattered storms will continue moving through Baja California Sur over the coming days as the monsoon pattern holds. Residents should expect short bursts of heavy rain, especially during morning and afternoon hours when convective systems are most active.

Municipal authorities and emergency crews are asking the public not to attempt crossing arroyos or dry washes when storms are in the area. Even shallow water can carry enough force to move a vehicle, and flash flooding can develop quickly in areas where rain has not yet fallen.

For visitors unfamiliar with desert hydrology, the rule is simple: if there’s water in an arroyo that’s normally dry, don’t cross it. Roads that look passable can become impassable in seconds, and cell service may not reach remote crossings where help is needed most.

The monsoon activity is expected to taper later in the week, though isolated afternoon storms will remain possible through the weekend.